Previous
Next
Pelham Pd Polar Plunge by alabamaambie
8 / 365

Pelham Pd Polar Plunge

Participated with Calera Chief Hyche and his son at Ok Mountain State Park for the annual Polar Plunge. It was cold but worth it! All for a good cause: “Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.”
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Ambie

@alabamaambie
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise