Embarrassing Workout by alabamaambie
Embarrassing Workout

First workout after 9 day break. It was super difficult and I was embarrassed to continue to reduce the weight for dumbbells. But I have decided I didn’t fail because I showed up and tried my hardest.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Ambie

@alabamaambie
