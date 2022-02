Impressionism in the subway

Some time ago I showed you a picture of the subway station where my commute to work begins. After passing six stations I get off. At this station three subway lines intersect. On each branch this station has a different name: "Sadovaya", "Spasskaya" and "Sennaya Ploshchad". I get off at "Sadovaya" station and go to another platform where this station is already called "Spasskaya".

Now I need to go 5 more stations.



Photo taken with a smartphone using the Spectre app