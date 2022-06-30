Sign up
65 / 365
The coolness of the fountains
Smartphone + VSCO
It has been a very hot week. The temperature was around 30 degrees Celsius. I thought the monochrome version of the photo captured the coolness of the water better.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
Aleksandr Maksimov
@alessandro
photomax78.com
5
365
iPhone 13 Pro
30th June 2022 2:37pm
blackandwhite
mobilephone
vsco
mobilephoto
amm78
bianconero
