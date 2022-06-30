Previous
Next
The coolness of the fountains by alessandro
65 / 365

The coolness of the fountains

Smartphone + VSCO

It has been a very hot week. The temperature was around 30 degrees Celsius. I thought the monochrome version of the photo captured the coolness of the water better.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Aleksandr Maksimov

ace
@alessandro
photomax78.com
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise