Previous
Next
Poster for a thriller by alessandro
15 / 365

Poster for a thriller

Went to the streetcar stop near the train station this afternoon. It was snowing and I thought I'd get a picture of the streetcar with the falling snow. But I got this shot. And such associations arose. As if a man was chasing a woman.

Smartphone + RNI Films
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Aleksandr Maksimov

ace
@alessandro
photomax78.com
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise