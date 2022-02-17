Previous
Rainy Morning by alessandro
18 / 365

Rainy Morning

There were plans to photograph certain things today, but it rained almost non-stop all day. So this morning's photo is on the way to work.

SmartPhone + RNI Films
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Aleksandr Maksimov

ace
@alessandro
photomax78.com
4% complete

