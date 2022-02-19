Sign up
20 / 365
Stasya on a walk
We're going away to the country house for the weekend. And there we can take our cats for a walk. Stasia went outside and watched the snow fall.
Smartphone + RNI Films. Preset 'Agfa Scala 200'
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
Aleksandr Maksimov
ace
@alessandro
photomax78.com
20
photos
3
followers
10
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ELS-NX9
Taken
19th February 2022 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
blackandwhite
,
cat
,
pet
,
biancoenero
,
stasya
,
amm78
,
rni
,
rnifilms
