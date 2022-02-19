Previous
Stasya on a walk by alessandro
20 / 365

Stasya on a walk

We're going away to the country house for the weekend. And there we can take our cats for a walk. Stasia went outside and watched the snow fall.

Smartphone + RNI Films. Preset 'Agfa Scala 200'
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Aleksandr Maksimov

ace
@alessandro
photomax78.com
Photo Details

