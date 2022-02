Mezhdunarodnaya metro station

"Mezhdunarodnaya" translates as International.

I wish I could come to a subway station and all the people in the world live....

Everyone wants them to have the last word. But only the really strong can solve problems without the use of force...

I wish everyone peace.

And remember, there are no bad nations. There are bad people. But there are bad people in every nation.



Smartphone + VSCO