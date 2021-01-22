Previous
0122 Smile! by alicats
22 / 365

0122 Smile!

Out for a walk on my break & seen this new shop.
Alison Miller

@alicats
I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats. I started taking pictures...
