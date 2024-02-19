Previous
Pepe D’Puppy Posing by alicats
Pepe D’Puppy Posing

Such a cutie little guy ❤️ looking less & less puppy & more grown up. Pepe will be 3 next month.
Alison Miller

@alicats
I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats. I started taking pictures...
Me again
Awww, that is a very sweet photo of your beautiful dog
February 19th, 2024  
