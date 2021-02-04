Previous
0204 Ted’s Running Face by alicats
35 / 365

0204 Ted’s Running Face

Out running with Ted today in the rain. Nice to get out & about even in rubbish weather
4th February 2021

Alison Miller

@alicats
I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats.


