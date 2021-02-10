Previous
0210 Winter Landscape by alicats
41 / 365

0210 Winter Landscape

The view from my village, Law in South Lanarkshire, looking over to Hamilton
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Alison Miller

@alicats
I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats. I started taking pictures...
Flamez & CJ
nice capture!
February 10th, 2021  
