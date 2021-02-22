Previous
0222 Clyde Walkway at Crossford by alicats
53 / 365

0222 Clyde Walkway at Crossford

What a glorious sunny day it is today. Had a beautiful run/hike along the walkway with my friend & our dogs.
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Alison Miller

@alicats
I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats. I started taking pictures...
