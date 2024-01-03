Sign up
3 / 365
Biggar Burn
Day out in Biggar South Lanarkshire with my dog, Murphy, at a dog training day. Was a lovely day out & Murphy did great. Then had a walk along the burn before heading home.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Alison Miller
@alicats
I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats. I started taking pictures...
Tags
tree
bridge
river
landscape
burn
