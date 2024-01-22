Daisy 🌼 Darling

Previous
22 / 365

My girl, Daisy, is a bit fed up today & would like to know when the rain will stop
Alison Miller

I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats. I started taking pictures...
