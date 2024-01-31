Previous
Favours for my friends wedding by alicats
Favours for my friends wedding

I’m making ceramic hearts for my friends wedding & today I was trying out the different glazes on offer
31st January 2024

Alison Miller

@alicats
I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats. I started taking pictures...
