Previous
24 / 365
Great Little Book by Henry Carroll
The first photography book I ever bought and as I feel like I'm starting over, decided to read it again. No graphs or techno jargon, just a straightforward guide to the basics so good for anyone starting out.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Alison Sloan
@alison365
Had an on off relationship with photography for years and previously had an account here but then drifted away. Now I'm back and intend to...
