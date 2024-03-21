Previous
Next
Old Farm Shed by alison365
37 / 365

Old Farm Shed

I think this dilapidated old building was once a shearing shed. It's on farming country near Port Campbell in Victoria.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Alison Sloan

@alison365
Had an on off relationship with photography for years and previously had an account here but then drifted away. Now I'm back and intend to...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise