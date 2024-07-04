Sign up
1 / 365
IMG_0566
It’s “just” a white cup on a wooden table, but my husband Tom glad managed to bring it home in his bag after an overnight stay in A&E.
Unfortunately, he went back in, as he fell again.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
1
365
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
4th July 2024 8:19am
