IMG_0566 by alisonf
1 / 365

IMG_0566

It’s “just” a white cup on a wooden table, but my husband Tom glad managed to bring it home in his bag after an overnight stay in A&E.

Unfortunately, he went back in, as he fell again.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Alison French

@alisonf
