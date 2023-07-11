Sign up
Photo 4939
The Next Step
My green-haired friend has gotten a basket of cacti courtesy of master gardener Bernard. He instructed me to treat them with benign neglect which I am definitely happy to do.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
plant
