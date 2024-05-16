Previous
Something for Everyone by allie912
Photo 5247

Something for Everyone

I had to take a picture of John wearing the hat I got him from Oxford University and his Dr. Pepper shirt.
16th May 2024 16th May 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1437% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise