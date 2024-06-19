Sign up
Previous
Photo 5281
Lewis Ginter Highlights
So many beautiful blooms. I went for a tour and history of the Victorian garden but saw and learned so much more.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10467
photos
16
followers
30
following
1446% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
18th June 2024 7:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
"lewis
,
ginter"
