Entrance to Agecroft

Agecroft Hall is a Tudor manor house and estate located in Richmond. The manor house was built in the late 15th century, and was originally located in the Irwell Valley at Agecroft, Pendlebury, then in the historic county of Lancashire, England, but by the 20th century it was unoccupied and in a state of disrepair.

.

Thomas C. Williams, Jr. of Richmond, Virginia, a wealthy entrepreneur, purchased Agecroft Hall upon the advice of his architect, Henry G. Morse. During the Country Place Era, when many wealthy American families were building extensive country estates emulating those they had seen in Europe, Williams, whose business interests included tobacco, banking, and shipping, wished to build a true English manor house on his 23-acre estate overlooking the James River. Agecroft was dismantled, crated, transported across the Atlantic, and reconstructed in Richmond's Windsor Farms neighborhood – then a fashionable new neighborhood being developed by Williams on his family farm site, which had long been known as "Windsor".

Today my friend Mary Alice and I attended a members’ tour, enjoying the beautiful weather and seeing some artifacts not usually on display for the general public.