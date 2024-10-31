Previous
Last Rose of Summer by allie912
Last Rose of Summer

I don’t expect any more blooms from my new rose bush, but what a beautiful way to end the season.
31st October 2024

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Diane ace
Beautiful color. Perfect rose!
October 31st, 2024  
