Photo 5318
Museum Visitors 2
At the Lego exhibit at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture visitors come in all sizes but it definitely appeals to the kids.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
WhatintheWorld
legos
vmhc
