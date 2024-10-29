Previous
Museum Visitors 1 by allie912
Photo 5413

Museum Visitors 1

I acknowledge that most of the visitors to the VMFA exhibit Fine Arts and Flowers were of the Ladies-Who-Lunch variety, but occasionally some outliers came through. Loved these two and appreciated their willingness to pose.
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
