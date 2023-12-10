Sign up
Previous
Photo 5090
An Army of Volunteers
The Salvation Army bell ringers are a familiar sight in shopping center parking lots. They ring in the season and work hard to make Christmas special for those in need.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
“salvation
,
army”
Danette Thompson
ace
We were about to give some money to one today, when several young girls ran up to give some money!
December 10th, 2023
