Previous
An Army of Volunteers by allie912
Photo 5090

An Army of Volunteers

The Salvation Army bell ringers are a familiar sight in shopping center parking lots. They ring in the season and work hard to make Christmas special for those in need.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1394% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
We were about to give some money to one today, when several young girls ran up to give some money!
December 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise