The Volunteer is Expecting!

So I posted a picture of this unexpected visitor a few weeks ago. With the arrival of buds comes the next chapter. The lady in whose yard this vine appeared didn’t know anything about the nature of this plant. A neighbor with a great sense of humor went to the grocery store and bought a couple of little squash and tucked them under the leaves to surprise the plant owner. She was very excited but amazed that the squash had grown so quickly.