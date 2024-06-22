Taking the Tour

I dropped behind the group of 15 taking the tour of the Victorian Garden at Lewis Ginter on Tuesday so I could capture the moment. The guides are always well-prepared volunteers ready to point out unique plants, discuss history and make connections. Today we learned how the Burpee Seed Company expanded the market for plants to the lower classes, the impact of the lawn mower on the design of beds and borders and how the manufacture of large sheets of glass led to the popularity of conservatories. So many unexpected consequences.