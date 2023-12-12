Previous
First Dusting of Snow by allie912
Photo 5092

First Dusting of Snow

Apparently this caught the weathermen by surprise. This morning Alexa actually denied that it had snowed anywhere in the area.
By midmorning the flakes had melted, but I’m glad I had a chance to capture the sparkle of fresh snow.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
