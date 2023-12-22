Sign up
Photo 5102
Medicine by Special Delivery
Came down with the creeping crud a few days ago and haven’t felt right since. Fortunately, a timely box of tangerines arrived from Florida today to coax my appetite back. Thanks, Max and Sarah!
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
tangerines
