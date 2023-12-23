Previous
Family Photos by allie912
Photo 5103

Family Photos

Christmas cards that tell a family’s story are so special. They are the cards you save from year to year. Notice the spot at the bottom of the arrangement. It’s being saved for the Florida family.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1398% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise