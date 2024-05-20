Previous
Mother-Daughter Dresses by allie912
Mother-Daughter Dresses

It was a special day for this pair as mother Julie joined our church. Their outfits were perfect for the occasion.
Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Diane ace
They look so happy. Love their dresses.
May 20th, 2024  
