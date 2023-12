Gift of the Magi

While I was kvetching about not being able to order Dr. Pepper from the various grocery delivery services, this dynamic duo sprung into action and brought me a plate of Christmas cookies and a 12 pack of Dr. Pepper. This from a family undergoing their own heartache right now. Don’t you think daughter Molly and Mom Angie could combine their names and advertise themselves as The Magi? O. Henry’s story about unselfish giving sure works for me.