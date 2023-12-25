Sign up
Photo 5105
The Reason for the Season
Merry Christmas to all
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
christmas
Danette Thompson
ace
Very nice nativity. Merry Christmas!
December 25th, 2023
