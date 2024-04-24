Do Not Try This at Home

The other day on Instagram I saw the cutest candle made from the rind of an orange (#1) I was inspired to make my own. I got the orange ready (#2) added the olive oil and eagerly struck a match to get the expected glow of the candle ( #3–#5) Unfortunately the directions failed to point out the moisture from the fresh orange prevented the flame from lighting. Four days later, after going through 2 books of matches, I got the wee little light in the last picture. Only after I googled “orange rind candle” did I learn I should have dripped the oil on the stem. Oh well…