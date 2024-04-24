Previous
Do Not Try This at Home by allie912
Photo 5225

Do Not Try This at Home

The other day on Instagram I saw the cutest candle made from the rind of an orange (#1) I was inspired to make my own. I got the orange ready (#2) added the olive oil and eagerly struck a match to get the expected glow of the candle ( #3–#5) Unfortunately the directions failed to point out the moisture from the fresh orange prevented the flame from lighting. Four days later, after going through 2 books of matches, I got the wee little light in the last picture. Only after I googled “orange rind candle” did I learn I should have dripped the oil on the stem. Oh well…
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1431% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise