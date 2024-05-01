Sign up
Photo 5232
Lunch in the Garden
I met two friends at Lewis Ginter for a light lunch, a chance to catch up, and a stroll through the rose garden. The breezes softened the sun’s heat. We admired the blooms and the birds and sometimes just sat and appreciated this gift of a garden.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
