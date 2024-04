“And the Greatest of These is Love”

I was privileged to attend a very special arts program starring the youth of my friend’s church. I knew a few of these kids from my days as a school librarian. Of course they have grown so from 5 years ago. And their talent as singers, musicians, dancers, and actors has also grown. I was thrilled to hear them perform, especially as a testament to their love of God. Pure voices raised in accompaniment to graceful dances and dramatic readings. It really restores your faith in our youth.