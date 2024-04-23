Previous
Boy Meets Dog by allie912
Photo 5224

Boy Meets Dog

We haven’t had a dog in the family for many years so this is very exciting. All Jack wanted for his birthday was a dog of his own, and he got his wish! Meet Mochi. Can’t wait to follow their adventures. Thanks to Jack’s mom and dad for the pictures.
23rd April 2024

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
