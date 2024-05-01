Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5137
You Want Roses? I’ll Give You Roses
So many varieties, each more lovely than the last. The air was heady with their fragrance and the bees were tipsy with the feast spread out before them.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10369
photos
16
followers
31
following
1407% complete
View this month »
5130
5131
5132
5133
5134
5135
5136
5137
Latest from all albums
5229
5134
5135
5230
5136
5231
5137
5232
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
30th April 2024 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roses
,
“lewis
,
ginter”
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close