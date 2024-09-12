Previous
Photo 5366

Early Halloween Display or Temperance Warning?

I got a chuckle when I came upon this display at the grocery store. I have to assume mid-September is the kick-off to Halloween, but frankly, this display would make me swear off drinking altogether.
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

Allison Williams

Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
