Previous
Photo 5367
Birthday Treats
Wonderful gifts from North (Flowers from Meg) and South (Harry & David edibles from Max) and even better calls from both. This was a quiet birthday but messages from friends and family made it very special.
13th September 2024
13th Sep 24
1
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
birthday
