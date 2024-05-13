In Honor of AAPI Heritage Month

May is Asian / Pacific American Heritage Month

The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum join in paying tribute to the generations of Asian and Pacific Islanders who have enriched America's history and are instrumental in its future success

This display features books from the library of Imago Dei Neighborhood School which holds classes at our church.