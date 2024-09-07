Previous
Cock-a-doodle-doo! by allie912
Photo 5266

Cock-a-doodle-doo!

According to the Plantnet app this is a Silver Cock’s Comb. I can see the cock’s comb, but I think red or rosy would be a better descriptor.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
