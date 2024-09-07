Sign up
Photo 5266
Cock-a-doodle-doo!
According to the Plantnet app this is a Silver Cock’s Comb. I can see the cock’s comb, but I think red or rosy would be a better descriptor.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10627
photos
15
followers
29
following
1442% complete
Views
0
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
6th September 2024 1:26pm
Tags
flower
