Arugula and Me

I first discovered arugula in 1995 on a tour of Italy. It was served as part of a Renaissance banquet John and I attended, and from the first bite, I became a total fan.of its peppery taste and crunchy texture. The only thing I can’t handle are the long stems. John, in fact, almost choked on one before I began my preventative preparation of trimming those excess stems. It may seem like extra work, but the peace of mind makes it worth it.