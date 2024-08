Finding the Culprit

I was cleaning out the storage cupboard on the patio (a task long overdue) and discovered a long-forgotten bag of birdseed had been totally plundered. It wasn’t difficult to figure out what had happened. Some critter had sniffed his way to the cupboard and nibbled through the wall and the bag and its entire contents. The irony is the birdseed was the red hot variety to discourage non-birds from eating it. ( something about lips vs. beaks) I’d put my money on Syd the Squirrel. What’s your guess?