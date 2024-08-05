Project Manager

Previous
This little bird didn’t move for an hour while Susan and I were on the patio, working and chattering. Usually these little guys make themselves scarce when humans are around, but he wasn’t fazed in the least.
Allison Williams

Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
