Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5233
Project Manager
This little bird didn’t move for an hour while Susan and I were on the patio, working and chattering. Usually these little guys make themselves scarce when humans are around, but he wasn’t fazed in the least.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10561
photos
16
followers
30
following
1433% complete
View this month »
5226
5227
5228
5229
5230
5231
5232
5233
Latest from all albums
5325
5230
5326
5231
5232
5327
5233
5328
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
4th August 2024 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close