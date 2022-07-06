Sign up
1 / 365
Is this normal...? (FLIR)
Trying to figure out if the dark blue "cold spots" around the top and side of the freezer door are normal. I realized that not a lot of people have FLIR cameras, so decided to share this. The coils are fun.
6th July 2022
Amarand Agasi
ace
@amarand
Computers, photography, writing, psychology, reading and haiku! -- A picture daily // Four seasons of memories // An accomplishment -- I'm all over the place! But here are...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
FLIR C5
Taken
6th July 2022 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
freezer
,
infrared
,
ir
,
flir
,
cold spots
