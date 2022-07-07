Sign up
2 / 365
I love this lens!
This is the Fujifilm XF 16mm F1.4 R WR which I normally have attached to my Fuji X-T3.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
0
0
Amarand Agasi
ace
@amarand
Computers, photography, writing, psychology, reading and haiku! -- A picture daily // Four seasons of memories // An accomplishment -- I'm all over the place! But here are...
2
photos
1
followers
1
following
1
2
Views
6
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
lens
,
macro
,
wide
,
fuji
,
16mm
