Previous
Next
RELAX by amberjosephine85
130 / 365

RELAX

Went out to my weekly facial electrolysis session today. I guess the only real way to get through it is to breath and (as the sign says) relax.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Amber

ace
@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise